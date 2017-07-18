Former SEMO star Cleveland and Blazers fall in NBA Summer League - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former SEMO star Cleveland and Blazers fall in NBA Summer League Final

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Former SEMO basketball standout Antonius Cleveland scored on a highlight reel dunk. But he and the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 110-98 in the Las Vegas Summer League final.

Kyle Kozma led the Lakers with 30 points in the win.

