BBB warns homeowners to be wary of contractors coming to homes, offering services

The Better Business Bureau warns consumers to use caution when dealing with people who come to their home unsolicited and offering their services.

An 82-year-old woman in St. Ann, Missouri was recently the victim of a scam.

According to the BBB, she allowed workers who were trimming trees at her house to borrow her car to run an errand. The workers were arrested a short time later at an area retailer after they allegedly stole from the store.

Police told the woman the workers were found in the parking lot of the business allegedly doing drugs inside of her car.

The BBB advises people to never let someone in your home unless you've made prior arrangements and have researched the company they represent. You have no obligation to talk with people who show up unannounced. If you feel threatened, call police.

The woman who's car was stolen said she had a contract with St. Charles-based K&C Lawn Maintenance and Tree Care to trim one tree and remove another from her yard. She loaned her vehicle to the workers three times over a three day span. The last time she let them use it is when she got a call from police.

The owner of K&C Lawn Maintenance and Tree Care told the BBB that the man and woman who were arrested no longer work for him.

"This is the first time this has ever happened," Kevin Cox told the BBB, "When I interview people, sometimes I don't get the whole story."

The BBB warns homeowners to be wary of contractors who come to their residence to offer services. According to the BBB, thieves posing as roofers, handymen, and fence contractors have victimized people across the nation this year. Often times they prey on the elderly.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.