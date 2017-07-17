1 injured in 2 vehicle crash in Williamson County, IL

A two vehicle crash on Interstate 57 left one person injured in Williamson County, Illinois.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at the 44 milepost.

According to officers with the Illinois State Police, on Monday, July 17 at 1:42 p.m. a 2011 Honda Fit was following a 2018 Freightliner Truck Tractor / Semi Trailer on the roadway in the right hand lane.

Traffic in front of the Freightliner came to a stop due to a construction zone lane reduction. The vehicle stopped and was struck from behind by the Honda.

Police said the front end of the Honda struck the rear of the semi trailer being pulled by the Freightliner. There was no visible damage to the trailer. The Honda had significant front end damage.

The Freightliner was driven by 51-year-old Michael Dale Blackwell from Clarksville, Tennessee. Jason Earl Kellett, 37, was also in the vehicle.

Blackwell was charged with failure to provide previous seven days of log book.

Cassandra M. Green, 35, of Thompson, Ill drove the Honda Fit. Police said Green momentarily looked away from the roadway to check GPS on her phone just prior to the crash.

According to police the cause of the crash was failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash/driver distraction.

Green had minor injuries and was transported to an area medical center. She was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operating an uninsured vehicle.

