Dr. Gwinn M. Lovel Scholarship established at Southeast Missouri State

The Dr. Gwinn M. Lovel Memorial Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

A $15,000 gift was made to the Foundation by Ralph and Mary Kay Belter of Seadrift, Texas, made to establish the award in memory of Dr. Gwinn M. Lovel, Mary Kay’s brother.

The scholarship is renewable. It will be awarded to a student enrolled at Southeast majoring in criminal justice with a sociology minor with a minimum 3.0 grade point average.

The Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.

Dr. Gwinn Marshall Lovel was born June 14, 1938 in Hollis, Oklahoma, and married Anne Marie Skelton on Sept. 28, 1963, in Greenville, Mississippi.

They are the parents of two sons, Jeffrey and Michael.

Dr. Lovel taught sociology at Southeast Missouri State University from 1969-2003, retiring as professor emeritus of criminal justice and sociology.

In addition to his career at Southeast, he volunteered at Saint Francis Medical Center and attended Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau where he sang in the choir for many years.

For more information, please contact the Southeast Missouri University Foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.

