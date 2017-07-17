University of Illinois Extension teams up with Miners for 2017 Solar Eclipse

The University of Illinois Extension is teaming up with the Southern Illinois Miners for the 2017 Solar Eclipse.

The event is scheduled Aug. 21 starting at 10 a.m till 3 p.m..

The event will include various activities for the family including a 4-H Virtual Reality Project, opportunities to watch the eclipse through a telescope, a chance to hear a message from an International Space Station Astronaut, and much more!

Tickets are $8 per person or $15 with lunch.

All tickets include a free pair of 4-H Eclipse Eye Glasses needed to view the eclipse.

T-shirts are also available for purchase for $12.

Tickets and t- shirt orders are due by Aug. 4.

Tickets and t-shirts can be purchased by calling 618-998-8499 or online at go.illinois.edu/eclipsetickets

