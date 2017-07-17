Police: Trailer jackknifed, lost load of shingles on NB I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Trailer jackknifed, lost load of shingles on NB I-55

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Both lanes of Interstate 55 are open on Monday, July 17 after a truck lost a load of shingles.

According to police, the lanes are open until a tow truck arrives on the scene to remove a trailer from the median.

Police say a pickup had a trailer that jackknifed and lost a load of shingles. Luckily, no one was injured.

