Ameren responding to Murphysboro, IL customers without service

Ameren Illinois reported 1,269 customers without service in the Murphysboro, Ill area on Monday, July 17.

Dispatch at the Murphysboro Police Department said the outages were on the east side of town from 17 Street to 127.

As of 6: 30 p.m. only 19 customers were without service in the area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.