IL man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2016 incident

An Illinois man entered a guilty plea in Saline County, Ill on charges filed against him in 2016.

Nathan D. Behrens, 28, of Eldorado entered the plea in Saline County, Illinois Circuit Court to a class X felony charge of aggravated possession of stolen firearms.

It happened on Tuesday, July 11.

Judge Walden E. Morris sentenced Behrens to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with three years of mandatory supervised release.

Charged were filed on January 7, 2016, by the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office against Behrens from an incident involving Behrens.

He allegedly possessed six stolen firearms which had been stolen from Gunslinger’s gun store.

The investigation of Behrens case was led by the Eldorado Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Department and Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Olson handled the successful prosecution of the case.

