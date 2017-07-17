2 arrested in Metropolis after report of a man with a gun

Two men from Paducah face charges after someone called police to report seeing a man with a gun at The Strickland Apartments.

It happened on July 12.

According to a release from the Metropolis Police Department, officers saw a man running around the building when they arrived at the apartment complex.

The man stopped at a black car with a door open and another man was behind the wheel.

A sergeant with the Metropolis Police Department told both men to put their hands up and walked them to the back of the car.

The Sergeant reported seeing a "chrome revolver and a black AR-15 type rifle" on the passenger seat.

The two men, identified as Tanner Levi Fiser, 21, and Nicholas Shepler, 18, told officers they were robbed inside an apartment.

Several people were inside the apartment the men claimed they were robbed in. The people there were the ones that called for help after seeing the men outside with guns.

Fiser and Shepler both face a charge of Unlawful use of a weapon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.