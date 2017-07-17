Metropolis man found sleeping in vacant home, arrested for burglary

A Metropolis man was arrested after a homeowner came home to find a man she didn't know sleeping on the floor of her house.

According to police, the home in the 100 block of West 9th Street was under renovation. The homeowner stopped by the house and noticed that the lock on the front door was broken and the door to the basement was nearly ripped off its hinges.

She called police when she looked in a window on the back of the house and saw a man she didn't know sleeping on the floor.

Officers made contact with Larry Riegger, 53, inside the house. He told officers he was tired so he went inside the house to sleep.

The victim also reported that in addition to the damage to the house, three gallons of paint and painting supplies were missing from the house.

Investigators said they found those items next to a shed in the backyard along with a weed eater and a tool set that were reported as stolen from a home nearby.

Riegger was charged with burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.