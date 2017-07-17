15-year-old arrested for DUI in Metropolis, IL

A call about a suspicious person at a truck stop in Metropolis led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Metropolis Police Department, an officer responded to Acee's Truck Stop on US 45 on July 8.

When he got to the truck stop, a black car nearly hit the side of the officer's squad car.

Two officers noticed a strong odor of Cannabis on the driver who also showed what investigators called "extreme signs of intoxication."

The driver, who did not have a valid license, reportedly failed field sobriety tests.

Officers said they found Cannabis and Xanax on the driver.

He was arrested on charges of DUI-Drugs, no valid driver's license, and possession of a controlled substance.

While being processed at the Metropolis Police Department, the teen reportedly became lethargic, so officers called for emergency medical services.

The boy was treated at the hospital and released on bond to his parents.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.