$22K given to aid tornado cleanup efforts in Perryville, MO

The Delta Regional Authority gave $22,000 to aid cleanup efforts in the Perry County, Missouri community after a tornado in February.

DRA's investment is being matched by a Community Development Block Grant.

The City of Perryville and Perry County had widespread damage from a tornado that cut a 15.2-mile path of destruction that affected 180 properties and completely destroyed 60 homes. The city and county partnered together in a massive cleanup effort, including $100,000 that is not covered by insurance.

"DRA representatives contacted us immediately after the event and wanted to understand our resources and needs," said Brent Buerck, city administrator for Perryville. "DRA's quick action and willingness to support our local efforts helped close a financial gap for both the city and county."

The city of Perryville has 8,225 residents in a county of about 20,000 residents. Budgets were strained by the cleanup efforts and the city asked DRA for financial assistance.

