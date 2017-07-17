KY man killed in 3 vehicle crash in Paducah

A Paducah, Kentucky man was killed Sunday morning on July 16 in a three-vehicle crash on Irvin Cobb Drive.

The crash happened at 10 a.m. between Legion and Broad streets in Paducah.

Fifty-year-old Angela S. Murt, of Boaz, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon east on Irvin Cobb Drive.

According to officers at the Paducah Police Department, Murt told Officer Justin Canup she was stopped in eastbound traffic, waiting to turn left into a parking lot in the 2000 block of Irvin Cobb Drive.

Murt said she felt another vehicle hit her vehicle in the rear and saw it swerve into the on-coming lanes. That vehicle was determined to be a 1998 Mercury Sable driven by 52-year-old Mark A. Harper of Paducah.

Police said Charles M. Grogan was driving a tractor-trailer rig west and said he braked to avoid the Mercury, but his trailer jack-knifed slightly. The Mercury hit the wheels of the truck’s trailer and slid beneath the trailer.

Harper was taken by ambulance an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:51 a.m. The collision is being investigated by the Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.