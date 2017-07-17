City of Neelyville receives nearly $6K in funding for wastewater treatment system restoration

The City of Neelyville received $5,900 in emergency funding from the Delta Regional Authority to restore the municipal wastewater collection and treatment system.

According to the DRA, the community's 483 residents are at risk for exposure to raw sewage, which could result in contamination and disease.

The DRA went on to report that storm water overflow and infiltration regularly overload the city's system and contribute to sewer overflows that expose the public to e.coli and other harmful bacteria.

"We are grateful that DRA acted so quickly to approve emergency funding for this project, which is vital to protect the health and safety of our residents," Mayor Kevin Bynum said. "It is good to know that small rural communities like ours can count on DRA to provide financial support during an emergency."

Neelyville's wastewater collection and treatment system is 30 years old and collects and processes waste from 161 homes and businesses in the city.

