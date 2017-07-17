Excessive Heat Warning in effect, tips to avoid overheating

An Excessive Heat Warning was sent out for several areas inside the Heartland on Monday, July 17.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. This is expected to last from Wednesday afternoon on July 18 to Sunday evening on July 23.

The warning is in effect for all of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

Officials warn that the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness.

Young children, the elderly, those without air conditioning and those participating in outdoor activities will be the most susceptible. People are also reminded that car interiors can reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. Nighttime conditions will remain warm and muggy meaning there is little chance for relief.

To avoid overheating:

Avoid poorly ventilated areas.

Avoid prolonged work in the sun.

Use air conditioning in your house or apartment.

Keep your house or apartment well ventilated with fans.

Try to spend time in an air conditioned environment to give your body a break from the heat.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Officials also said to remember to "Look before you lock!" Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

How to keep your hot vehicle from getting too hot:

Get your car checked out, mechanics said that in the summer they see a lot of problems with people cooling systems which can cause the engine to overheat.

One of the possible reason's is the amount of times people are in the car.

"I think people drive more in the summer... they're taking trips... they're going to the lake... they're going camping, they're going to see friends," Kevin Seabaugh, mechanic at Plaza Tire service, said. "They're taking trips on the weekends... so I think people drive a little bit more in general over the summers."

Another big problem in the hot summer months is tire blow outs. When the roads are hot then it's easier for your tire to burst.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.