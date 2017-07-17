KY man ejected from motor scooter in McCracken Co. crash

A Kentucky man was thrown from his motor scooter after a crash between the scooter and a 2008 Jeep SUV on Monday, July 17.

According to Deputy Michael Wray with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 12:36 p.m. deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of US 60 W and Mayfield Metropolis Road.

Deputies determined that Tammy Onan of West Paducah was driving the SUV and was attempting to cross US 60 W using Mayfield Metropolis Road.

Onan pulled into the path of Daniel Hicks of LaCenter, Ky who was operating a 2005 Yamaha Motor Scooter, west bound on US 60 W.

According to deputies, Onan and Hicks made contact and Hicks was ejected from his motor scooter. Hicks was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Onan was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene. Hicks was transported to an area hospital and is currently being treated for his injuries.

Hicks was also cited to court for operating on a suspended operator’s license.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Services and the Concord Fire Department.

