Man arrested after incident at Carbondale Post Office

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS) (Source: Brittany Jacob, KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A man was arrested at the Carbondale Post Office Monday morning after someone called police to report a suspicious person.

According to investigators, the man walked into the Post Office wearing a police tactical vest and had headphones in.

Police said the man just sat inside the post office.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. and took the man into custody without incident.

Timothy Frank, 66, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

He was not armed.

