Man recovered from the confluence of Mississippi, Ohio Rivers identified

The body recovered by emergency from the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers near the 60/62 bridge has been identified.

According to Clark Parrott with Missouri State Highway Patrol, the body was identified as 35-year-old Travis M. Davie of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Parrott also said no signs of foul play were detected and the man's family has been notified.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fisherman called at 7:41 a.m. on Monday, July 17 to report a body in the water.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, and Mississippi County Sheriff's Department worked together on the recovery operation.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, July 18.

Parker said the man had numerous tattoos and hoped this would help identify the body.

