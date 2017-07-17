Steamboat season moving full speed ahead in the Heartland

Steamboat docking season is upon us.

That means you should plan a trip to the Cape Girardeau or Paducah riverfront for a chance to see all five riverboats when they make a stop in the Heartland.

Both schedules include the American Queen, the largest steamboat ever built, and the Queen of the Mississippi, a 150-passenger ship owned by American Cruise Lines.

CLICK HERE to see when the grand vessels will dock in Cape Girardeau.

To see when the riverboats will stop in Paducah, CLICK HERE.

Don't forget to mark Friday, Sept. 29 on the calendar. That's when you will officially be able to step on board of an exact replica of the Nina, when the sailing museum stops for tours in Cape Girardeau.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.