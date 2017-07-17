Du Quoin man killed in crash in Perry Co., IL

A Du Quoin man was killed in a crash in Perry County, Illinois on Sunday, July 16.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a complaint around 1 p.m. Sunday from a motorist of debris in the roadway on State Route 154, approximately one mile west of US Hwy 51.

When deputies arrived on scene, they noticed heavy damage to a guardrail and saw a Ford pick-up truck overturned in a creek. Pinckneyville Ambulance Service and Pinckneyville Fire Department were then dispatched to the scene.

As emergency personnel searched for possible victims, the body of David C. Baker, 54, was found in the cab of the truck.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner's Office. Emling's Tow Service arrived to remove the vehicle from the creek.

Dive crews from the Carterville Fire Department were also called to the scene to search the vicinity for other possible victims in the creek. None were located.

The accident remains under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.