Boat sinks on Clearwater Lake after fire

A boat sank on Clearwater Lake on Sunday, July 16.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the engine on a 1987 fiberglass 18-foot runabout boat backfired and the boat caught fire. That happened just after noon.

The boat was being operated by Travis Gemmell, 24, of Fenton, Missouri.

While the boat was being towed to the marina, it sank, according to the highway patrol.

