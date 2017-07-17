Piedmont, MO woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

A two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Wayne County, Missouri.

The crash happened northbound on U.S. 67 at Greenville.

According the Missouri Highway Patrol, 76-year-old Gertrude Durbin, of Piedmont, was driving a Ford Focus, failed to yield to SUV, and the car rear-ended the SUV.

Durbin was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Amber Cunz, from Rockford, Illinois was not hurt in the crash, but her passenger, Ashley Gvist, also of Rockford, Illinois, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Durbin’s car received extensive damage in the crash and Cunz’s SUV was totaled.

Troopers report that everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

