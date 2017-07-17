3 injured in UTV crash near Oran, MO

Three people were taken to the hospital after a UTV crash in Scott County, Missouri on Sunday, July 17.

The crash happened on private property on 528 Taylor Lane, just south of Oran around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 53-year-old Maryland man was driving the UTV when it flipped.

He was seriously injured and flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Two teenage passengers from Oran were also hurt and taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Authorities say the man was driving carelessly which likely resulted in the crash.

