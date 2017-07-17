This week in music: 1994 I Swear

Let's turn back the clock and revisit some tunes from yesteryear.

This morning we focus on the music of 1994.

This week in '94 Billboard's Hot 100 had the Swedish group Ace of Base at number five with Don't Turn Around. The song was originally recorded by Tina Turner back in 1986 but her record company only released it as the b-side to her single Typical Male.

Eight years later Ace of Base recorded it and included it on their debut album The Sign.

Lisa Loeb was at number four with Stay (I Missed You). The song was from the soundtrack from the movie Reality Bites. It jump started Loeb's career. She took it all the way to the top of the charts becoming the first act to have a number one single despite having no recording contract at the time.

Janet Jackson was in the number three spot with Any Time, Any Place. The song was a ballad about sexual liberation and many critics at the time compared it to the sexually suggestive music of Barry White and Marvin Gaye.

Warren G and Nate Dogg were holding down the number two position with another song from a movie. Regulate was featured in the film Above the Rim. It was a breakout hit by both artists. The song samples Michael McDonald's hit "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)".

And in the top spot for this week in '94 was I Swear by All-4-One. The song spent eleven weeks at number one. That's good enough for Billboard to rank it at number 88 on its All-Time Hot 100. The song was originally recorded by John Michael Montgomery who took it to number on on the Country charts earlier in the year. By the way in May of last year, All-4-One posted a video on YouTube featuring a new version of the song. This version paired the group with Montgomery.

