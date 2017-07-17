Mets & Colt .45's: The Beginnings

How about some baseball history.

It was on this date, July 18, 1960, the National League voted to add two new teams. They were the New York Mets and the Houston Colt 45's.

The Mets and 45's wouldn't field teams until the 1962 season. The Mets were founded to replace the Dodgers and Giants who had left New York for the west coast. That's why the Mets team colors are Dodger Blue highlighted by Giants Orange. The '62 Mets are considered by some as the worst team of all time. Their record was 40 and 120. The 120 losses were the most by any Major League team since 1899. They finished dead last in the National League some sixty games behind first place San Francisco. By the way the Mets very first game was April 11th , 1962 against the Cardinals. You guessed it, they lost 11-4. The Mets didn't enjoy a winning season until 1969 when they won the World Series. That team is known as The Amazing Mets.

As for Houston, the city had been a long time target for baseball. The first attempt to bring a major league team to Houston came in 1952 when two men attempted to buy the Cardinals and move them to Houston. The Colt 45 name didn't last long. Three years to be exact. The team changed its name to the Astros in 1965 when they moved into the Astrodome, the first indoor baseball stadium. The Colt 45's got off to a much better start than the Mets. They started the 1962 season with a three game sweep of the Cubs. But the team sort of floundered after that. They ended up finishing in 8th place in the ten team National League.

