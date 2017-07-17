July 18 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor who's best known for his role as Dominic in the Fast and Furious movies. He also stars in the Chronicles of Riddick franchise. And that was him you heard saying "I Am Groot" in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Vin Diesel is 50 today.

She's an actress who starred in the drama series Veronica Mars. She's also had roles in several movies including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Bad Moms. She also provided the voice for Princes Anna in the Disney animated movie Frozen. Kristen Bell is 37 today.

He's a country and bluegrass artist who helped bring traditional country music back to the radio in the early 1980's. Some even credit him with saving traditional country music. Among his biggest hits are Crying My Heart Out Over You, Highway 40 Blues and Country Boy. Ricky Skaggs is 63 today.

She's a R&B singer who along with her group the Vandellas had everyone dancing to the Motown beat back in 1964 with hits like Dancing in the Street and Nowhere to Run and Heat Wave. Martha Reeves is 76 today.

