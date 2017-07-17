Four things you need to know on 7/17

It's Monday, July 17, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Today will be the beginning of a warm trend that will extend into most of the week. With highs in the 90s today, a streak of summertime heat will hit the Heartland this week. It will be partly cloudy with a small chance for an isolated shower; the majority of these showers will have broken up before reaching the Heartland and most of us will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend continues (expect heat indexes to top out at about 105 degrees at times)!

Making headlines:

Graves Co. deputies looking for missing Mayfield, KY woman, 9-month-old grandson: The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Mayfield, Kentucky woman and her nine-month-old grandson. According to the sheriff's office, Kayla L. Belcher, 35, left a home in Graves County yesterday at around 3:30 p.m. She was taking her nine-month-old grandson, John Luke Sheridan, to a relative's house. As of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, neither of them have been seen or heard from.

One arrested in stabbing in Sikeston, MO: A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Sikeston, Missouri last night. Three people were injured, including the suspect. The two victims have been treated and released for lacerations. The suspect was still being treated at a hospital.

Flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults at Arizona swim hole: A group of adults, teens and children as young as two were killed after a storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters in an Arizona swim hole. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, recovered the bodies of five children and four adults, some as far as two miles down the river. A 13-year-old boy from the same group was still missing Sunday.

Jordan court to rule Monday in killings of 3 US troops: A military court is expected to rule today in the murder trial of a Jordanian soldier accused of killing three U.S. military trainers in a shooting spree at a Jordanian air base. One of the soldiers is from Kirksville, Missouri

