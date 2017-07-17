MSU student elected president of National Youth Leadership Organization

Murray State University student Ella Fourqurean has been elected president of the Junior Board of Team Purebred, a national organization with more than 3,000 members that hosts competitions, educational events and leadership events for youth interests in one of five breeds of swine.

For the past year, Fourqurean has served as a member of the Team Purebred Junior Board alongside students from Iowa State University, Oklahoma State University, Texas Tech University and University of Illinois. As a member of the board, Fourqurean has traveled to shows, events and conferences across the nation to promote youth involvement in swine production and exhibition.

This year, as board president, Fourqurean’s duties will expand to include directing the work of the other board members and planning future events.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity,” Fourqurean said. “It’s a chance for me to use the communication and leadership skills I learned within the Hutson School of Agriculture and the hands-on swine production experience I’ve gained at the Murray State Swine Teaching Lab to educate the next generation of youth.

"I’m excited to travel the nation this next year to promote the great things within the Berkshire, Chester White, Hereford, Poland China and Spot breeds. It’s also a unique opportunity for me to promote the exceptional opportunities within the Hutson School of Agriculture and specifically the Murray State University Swine Teaching Lab. It’s going to be a great year.”

Fourqurean is from Gracey, Kentucky, and graduated with her undergraduate degree in animal science from the Hutson School of Agriculture in May. She will begin her graduate study with the school this fall. She is also the student herdsmen at the Murray State University Swine Teaching Farm.

For more information on Team Purebred click here. For more information on the Murray State Swine Teaching Lab contact Matt Shultz at (270)-970-8141.

