Heartland sports scores 7/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores 7/16

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland sports scores from Sunday 7/16.

MLB

St. Louis-3
Pittsburgh-4

Chicago-8
Baltimore-0

Texas-3
Kansas City-4

Frontier League

River City-6
Southern Illinois-4

Amateur Baseball
Burger King Capahas-16
Harrisburg-2

American Legion Senior Final
Cape Ford and Sons-8
Jackson-7

Cyclones girls soccer from Southeast Missouri wins Disney Youth Invitational International with 6-0 record

NBA Summer League
Semifinal

Portland-87
Memphis-82
**Antonius Cleveland 10 points**

Powered by Frankly