Sikeston man arrested, charged after stabbing

A Sikeston man has been arrested in a stabbing incident in Sikeston, Missouri on Sunday, July 16.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jon Broom, the incident happened in the 100 block of North Handy Street at around 3 p.m.

Three people were hurt.

The suspect, Rodney Young, 40, reportedly used a broken beer bottle in the assault.

The two victims have been treated and released for lacerations.

Young had to stay in the hospital because of his injuries.

He faces two counts of domestic assault 1st degree, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Young is being held on $75,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.