Nature’s Toxin…Venom! Learn more with Cape Girardeau conservation center

Several of Missouri’s venomous animals have gained a bad reputation.

So what is venom and why do some animals have it?

Join the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to learn the answer to these questions and more.

Discover the different types of venomous animals, how to treat their bites and stings and how to avoid a venomous encounter.

You will be going on a hike so please dress accordingly.

This event will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. registration began July 15.

The program is free and meant for children ages 7 to 11.

