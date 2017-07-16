Crash in Paducah, KY results in injuries

The Paducah Police Department responded to a crash that resulted in injuries on Irvin Cobb Dr. in Paducah, Kentucky.

Police said it happened in front of The Riff around 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and police said there is no further information that can be released at this time.

