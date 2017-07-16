Heartland sports scores from Saturday 7/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Saturday 7/15

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland sports scores from 7/15.

MLB

St. Louis-4
Pittsburgh-0

Chicago-10
Baltimore-3

Frontier League
River City-6
Southern Illinois-5
F/11

Senior Babe Ruth 
State Championship
Charleston Fighting Squirrels-13
Ultimate Sports-3

Jr. Legion Zone Championship
Ste. Genevieve-1
Jackson-0

Senior Legion Semifinal
Jackson-11
Pemiscot-4

Powered by Frankly