Dorena-Hickman Ferry open, mechanical issue fixed

According to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open after being closed due to a mechanical issue.

Repairs were made Sunday, July 16. Officials said it is running on its normal schedule.

For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours go to http://www.dorena-hickmanferryboat.com/.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

