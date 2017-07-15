Dorena-Hickman Ferry open, mechanical issue fixed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dorena-Hickman Ferry open, mechanical issue fixed

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
DORENA, MO (KFVS) -

According to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open after being closed due to a mechanical issue. 

Repairs were made Sunday, July 16. Officials said it is running on its normal schedule. 

For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours go to http://www.dorena-hickmanferryboat.com/.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

