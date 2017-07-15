2 dead, 4 injured after crash on I-55 near Portageville, MO

Two people died and four others were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 near Portageville, Missouri on Saturday, July 15.

According to Portageville police, the single-vehicle crash happened at the 34.2 mile marker in the northbound lanes.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Vanzola Warren and 48-year-old Pansy Green-Whyte, both of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, died in the crash.

Four others were injured, including the driver. Three of those people are also from Jamaica. The driver is from Florida.

Trooper said the vehicle had a tire blowout, went off the right side of the road and overturned. They said one person was ejected.

As of 11:45 p.m., I-55 was back open.

