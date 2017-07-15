Motorcycle crash injured a Paducah, KY man in McCracken Co.

A two vehicle crash injured a Paducah, Kentucky man on Saturday, July 15

The crash happened at 1:35 p.m. on Watson Road in McCracken County, Ky.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded the crash. After investigation they found that 74-year-old Gerald Hopkins of Paducah was operating a 1954 Gladden Mustang motorcycle eastbound on Watson Road.

He was moving slowly on the roadway with Caleb Norton, 30, of Paducah, following in a 2005 Acura.

According to police, Norton had a clear lane to pass the slow moving motorcycle. As Norton was passing the motorcycle, police said Hopkins made an abrupt left turn. Hopkins struck the side of Norton’s Acura.

Hopkins was transported to an area medical facility for non-incapacitating injuries. Police said Hopkins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The sheriff’s department was assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional, and Reidland/Farley Fire Rescue.

