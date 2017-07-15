Competition and sales going on at flower show in Marion, IL

The District VII Small Standard Flower Show in Marion, Illinois is open to the public on Saturday July 15.

The event lasts until 5 p.m. at the Marion Pavillion.

10 clubs from the district are in attendance and a competition is underway.

The competition comes around every two years to see who has the best design exhibits, horticulture entries, fairy houses, artistic crafts, photographs, and educational exhibits.

The free event is presented by members of the National Garden Clubs of Distric VII.

Plants and bouquets are for sale along with eclipse glasses, gardening books and more.

