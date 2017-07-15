Transformers coming to several Walmart stores in MO

Are you or your little one a big fan of the robots in disguise? Transformers are coming to Walmart Supercenters in Missouri.

Walmart and Hasbro have teamed up to launch a retail tour that will include 870 Walmart Supercenters across the United States.

Bumblebee and other Transformers will be at the stores in support of the new movie, Transformers 5: The Last Knight.

Autobots and Decepticons can be found at the following locations on Sunday, July 16:

1303 S Main St., Sikeston, Mo 63801 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

333 S Westwood Blvd., Poplar Bluff, Mo 63901 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2025 W Business U.S. 60, Dexter, Mo 63841 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a meet and greet and photo opportunity offered as well as new merchandise.

