RECALL: 7M pounds of hot dog products recalled for possible bone fragments

Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Saturday, July 15.

The recall includes 7,196,084 pounds of hot dog products shipped nationwide.

The beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. According to the USDA, these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For a full list of products please click here.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 8864” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

On July 10 the FSIS’ Consumer Compliant Monitoring System (CCMS) discovered the problem. Complaints stated that extraneous material, specifically pieces of bone, were found within the product.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

