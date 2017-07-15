2 injured in rollover crash on I-57 in Franklin Co., IL

A crash on Friday, July 14 left two people injured in Franklin County, Illinois.

Officers with the Illinois State Police said the single vehicle crash was on Interstate 57 at mile post 68.

The crash happened at 11:15 p.m.

According to police, Imani Williams, 19, of Chicago was driving a 2000 Honda CRV southbound on the roadway.

Also inside the vehicle was Cayla King, 19, also of Chicago.

Police said the vehicle traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway and into a ditch. It then overturned several times. Both the driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

They said the cause of the crash was improper lane usage.

Williams was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

