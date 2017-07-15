Murder charge upgraded against Kennett man accused of shooting, killing man

A Kennett man now faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in July 2017.

Andre Lamont Oliver, 19, was originally charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Online court records show that Dunklin County Prosecutor Jeffrey McCormick filed an amended affidavit on Monday, Oct. 30, upgrading the murder charge to first degree.

Oliver is accused of shooting and killing Akeem D. Nelson, 19, on July 14.

Someone flagged down an officer around 11:30 that night to report that he'd found a person dead on his couch in the 400 block of Shady Lane.

The officer entered the home through an opened front door and found a body on the couch. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.

An autopsy took place on July 17, in Farmington, Mo.

The case is still under investigation by the Kennett Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.