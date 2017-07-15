Heartland sports scores from Friday 7/14 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Friday 7/14

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Scores from Friday 7/14.

MLB 

St. Louis-2
Pittsburgh-5

Chicago-9
Baltimore-8

American Senior Legion
District Semifinal
Cape Ford & Sons-17
Pemiscot-8

American Junior Legion
Zone Semifinal
Jackson-10
Cape Girardeau-5

Powered by Frankly