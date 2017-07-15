Heartland sports scores from Friday 7/14

Thursday, April 12 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:08:01 GMT
Thursday, April 12 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:50:02 GMT
(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File). FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2010, file photo, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre rubs his eyes after being hit by New England Patriots linebacker Gary Guyton during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Foxbo...
Brett Favre says he might have had "thousands" of concussions during his Hall of Fame career.
Brett Favre says he might have had "thousands" of concussions during his Hall of Fame career.
Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:25 GMT
Thursday, April 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:39:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld). San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich disputes a call with referee Mike Callahan (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
The brackets for the NBA playoffs are set, and some rematches await _ including Golden State vs. San Antonio.
The brackets for the NBA playoffs are set, and some rematches await _ including Golden State vs. San Antonio.