Solar Eclipse traffic prep in KY

It’s strawberry season! In the Heartland, you will certainly be able to load up at a local farmer’s market. You can also pick your own. Here's guide to u-pick strawberry farms.
Discovery Park of America will be offering many different summer camp opportunities this summer for children.
Grant Dade says temperatures will remain mild this evening and morning lows tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 60s.
While counties affected by the water crisis start to return to normalcy, organizers for 'Balloons Over Mt Vernon' are determined to keep to schedule this weekend despite setbacks from the shortage.
The Cop of a Rooftop campaign has Cape Girardeau law enforcement raising money at new heights.
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
Louis Jordan was picking his mom up from work when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He went to his car and got an umbrella to provide shade.
Rome Schubert said doctors told him “this is the perfect scenario for getting hit in the head, and that if it would have done anything else than what it did, I could be paralyzed.”
Farmer Rick Ellis was attempting to figure out who stole one of his chicken’s eggs when he almost drove his motorized farm cart right over the culprit.
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.
The Forrest County Agricultural High School community is mourning the loss of a recent graduate. Family members said Savannah Gibson, 18, was killed in a crash on Highway 13 just hours after walking across the stage for graduation.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, killed 10 and wounded 10 at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday.
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.
