Solar Eclipse traffic prep in KY

It's being billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event. A total solar eclipse will sweep across 14 states, including 10 Kentucky counties, on August 21.

The event is expected to bring up to half a million visitors to Kentucky and other Heartland states.

With thousands of people on the move, the Kentucky Department of Transportation Cabinet is alerting truckers and other cross-country travelers who may be on the road during the days before and after the eclipse to be aware of the potential for traffic slowdowns and maybe even traffic snarls.

The city of Hopkinsville has visitors coming from 16 countries and 36 states.

Favorable weather and being at ground zero for longest duration of the total eclipse has put Hopkinsville on a list of top 10 locations to watch the eclipse.

Traffic through Kentucky along Interstate 24 and Interstate 69, as well as the Pennyrile Parkway and the US 68/KY 80 Corridor is expected to be especially congested in the western half of the state before, during, and after the eclipse.

The theme for all motorists is plan accordingly.

