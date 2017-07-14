Pirates beat the Cardinals 5-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The Pirates beat the Cardinals 5-2 on Friday night, July 14.

The win came after Josh Bell hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning.

