Gov. Greitens in Cape Girardeau to address opioid crisis in MO

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens stopped in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, July 19 to discuss the opioid crisis in the state.

On Friday, July 14, the governor signed Senate Bill 501 which provides tools to fight opioid addiction. It gives approval for the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services to issue an order making live-saving medication to reverse the fatal effects of opioid overdoses available across the state.

"The opioid crisis in Missouri has taken the lives of hundreds of mothers, fathers and children," Gov. Greitens said. "It strikes in our cities and our rural communities. It destroys relationships and drives crime. We must take bold action to address it. I am proud to sign this legislation today. It is a critical step in this mission. Next week, as a state, we will take further action to combat the opioid epidemic."

On Monday, July 17, Greitens signed an executive order creating a drug monitoring program, making Missouri the last state to do so.

The governor will also make the following stops:

Thursday, July 20 - Opioid Summit: Treating Addiction in Rural Missouri: 8 a.m. at John A. & Genny Morris Conservation Center, white room, in Springfield

Friday, July 21 - Treating Addiction in our Cities: In the Kansas City region, details are forthcoming

