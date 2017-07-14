Nearly $19M awarded to IL head start programs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nearly $19M awarded to IL head start programs

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Nearly $19 million was awarded to head start programs in Illinois on Friday, July 14.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced the Department of Health Human Services' Administration for Children and Families awarded the money to support head start and early head start programs throughout the state.

The following organizations will receive the funding:

  • Wabash Area Development in Enfield, Ill. - $4,659,857
  • Springfield Urban League in Springfield, Ill. - $5,816,154
  • Illinois Action for Children in Chicago, Ill. - $4,030,376
  • Evanston/Skokie Community Consolidated School District 65 in Evanston, Ill. - $2,927,276
  • Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois in Chicago, Ill. - $1,494,574

