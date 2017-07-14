Nearly $19M awarded to IL head start programs

Nearly $19 million was awarded to head start programs in Illinois on Friday, July 14.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced the Department of Health Human Services' Administration for Children and Families awarded the money to support head start and early head start programs throughout the state.

The following organizations will receive the funding:

Wabash Area Development in Enfield, Ill. - $4,659,857

Springfield Urban League in Springfield, Ill. - $5,816,154

Illinois Action for Children in Chicago, Ill. - $4,030,376

Evanston/Skokie Community Consolidated School District 65 in Evanston, Ill. - $2,927,276

Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois in Chicago, Ill. - $1,494,574

