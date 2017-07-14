Driver dies in crash on IL 146 in Johnson Co., IL

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Illinois 146 in rural Johnson County, Illinois on Friday, July 14.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 10:29 a.m., a silver 2002 Jeep Liberty left the road and went down an embankment before hitting a tree. That's where it came to a rest.

This happened on IL 146 near Concord Church Lane.

Troopers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

