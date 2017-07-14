Cape Girardeau city manager: Most buckling roads happen early summer

Two roads in Cape Girardeau, Missouri buckled on Thursday, July 14, one on Siemers Drive and one on Broadview Street.

Both north and southbound lanes of Broadview have reopened.

Crews with Missouri Department of Transportation were out on Thursday night repairing the road.

City manager Scott Meyer said it's unusual to have two spots pop up in Cape Girardeau.

He said when the concrete gets too hot it starts to expand.

"And you get a pressure that builds up between the joints and once there is too much pressure it will just blow up," said Meyer.

Meyer said road buckling are relatively rare and it's hard to know exactly where it will happen.

He said that most buckles happen during the first really hot day of the summer, he believes that if any more buckles happen they will be very limited.

