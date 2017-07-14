St. Louis resumes baseball schedule with a road trip

The All-Star game is over and the St. Louis Cardinals are ready for a ten game road trip.

The Cardinals will begin the second half of the season in Pittsburgh for a three game series with the Pirates.

St. Louis will have three with the Pirates, four against the New York Mets. They'll wrap it up with three versus the Chicago Cubs to start the 2nd half of the season.

The Cards enter play with a record of 43-45 and sit in a 2nd place tie in the National League Central.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.