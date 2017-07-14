Steak 'n Shake coming to SIU student center

There will soon be a new place to eat at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Student Center.

Renovations are now underway in preparation for the opening of Steak ‘n Shake in the location formerly occupied by McDonald’s.

It's expected to open around the middle of the Fall 2017 semester.

The new Steak ‘n Shake will feature counter service and a wide variety of menu items, including traditional favorites such as burgers, fries and milkshakes.

The restaurant's hours will coincide with the Student Center’s hours of operation.

The opening of the new restaurant assures a diverse selection of culinary choices at the Student Center, according to Tena Bennett, Student Center director.

In addition to Steak ‘n Shake and Subway, the center is home to Starbucks and the Marketplace Food Court, which includes Sbarro, Chick-fil-A, Maroon Spoon, Freshly Tossed and Cantina Bravo.

